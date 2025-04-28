Left Menu

Indian Government Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels Amid Security Concerns

India has blocked several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali, citing national security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack. The decision, supported by recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, targets channels accused of spreading provocative content and misinformation against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken decisive action by blocking several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of famed cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali. This move, attributed to national security concerns, follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 22, a horrific attack in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, prompting India to enhance security measures by restricting Pakistani media content. The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended blocking these platforms for allegedly spreading provocative and misleading information about India and its security forces.

In addition to Akhtar and Ali's channels, India has restricted access to several others, such as Dawn News, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, and others. While YouTube's notification reflects the government's decision, the impact on Indo-Pakistani relations remains to be observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

