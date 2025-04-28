K Hospitality Achieves Great Place to Work® Recognition

India's largest privately held hospitality and food service company, K Hospitality, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification. This recognition covers its notable operations, such as Travel Food Services, Copper Chimney, and Wagamama, underscoring its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture.

The certification, renowned globally, evaluates trust, workplace practices, and leadership. Executive Director Karan Kapur confirms that K Hospitality prioritizes people over mere culinary offerings. Their guiding principles of trust, transparency, and people-first approach resonate deeply within the organization.

According to Executive Director Varun Kapur, a great workplace is the result of mutual respect and joint success. This accolade affirms K Hospitality's dedication to inspiring happiness through food while maintaining a supportive and innovative work environment across its extensive international operations.

