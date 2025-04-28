Left Menu

Folk Singer Faces Sedition Charges Over Incendiary Posts

Neha Singh Rathore, a folk singer, has been charged with sedition following her provocative social media posts about the Pahalgam tragedy. The complaint alleges her posts could incite religious animosity. Rathore criticizes the government, questioning their actions while asserting her right to raise questions in a democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:00 IST
  • India

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore is at the center of a legal storm after being charged with sedition due to her incendiary posts on social media. She expressed skepticism regarding the government's response to the Pahalgam tragedy, in which terrorists massacred 26 people.

The complainant, Abhay Pratap Singh, accused Rathore of using her social media platform to incite religious animosity following the attack that shocked the nation. The case, registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station, includes charges of disrupting public peace and attempts to disturb national unity.

In a defiant video response on Twitter (now X), Rathore dismissed the charges as a diversion from genuine issues. She condemned the government's inaction against terrorism, asserting her democratic right to question authority. Authorities have cited her under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

