Honoring Visionary Leaders with the MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial Award

On Monday, leading media group Mathrubhumi announced the establishment of the MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award. This national accolade will honor remarkable contributions across various fields, including environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social-human rights activism, aligning with the diverse legacy of the late M P Veerendra Kumar.

The award, which includes a plaque, certificate, and a Rs 5 lakh cash prize, will be presented on May 28, marking Kumar's death anniversary. The inaugural recipient will be recognized for impactful work in environmental sustainability. The selection jury comprises esteemed individuals like writer and activist Prof M K Sanu, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, and environmental activist Vandana Shiva.

Kumar was a prolific leader inspired by socialist figures such as Rammanohar Lohia. He had a distinguished political career, serving in the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, and various ministerial roles. Beyond politics, he was an acclaimed writer, honored with prestigious awards, and significantly expanded Mathrubhumi into a major media entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)