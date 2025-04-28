Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Grit and Triumph

A recently launched book, 'Scaling Mount UPSC', penned by IAS officer Sajjan Yadav, showcases the riveting stories of seven individuals who surmounted daunting obstacles to master the grueling UPSC examination and join India's prestigious civil services.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, present at the book launch, highlighted that for bureaucrats, the true challenge begins after passing the examination, requiring consistent dedication and integrity in public service. He emphasized the book's potential as a beacon of hope for aspirants from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The book significantly covers the hardships faced by aspirants like Minnu PM and Satyam Gandhi, demonstrating their relentless pursuit amid personal and financial challenges. It also includes the inspiring story of Lavish Ordia, who left behind a comfortable life in the USA to strive for an IAS position.

