Film Industry Drug Probe: Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi Questioned

Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi faced questioning from the Excise Department over the recent seizure of hybrid ganja valued at approximately Rs 2 crore in a coastal district. The investigation also involved a woman model who was summoned as part of the probe before being released.

An Excise officer reported insufficient evidence against the actors concerning the case, which involved the arrest of a woman drug peddler, Taslima Sulthana, and an accomplice on 2 April. Chacko, however, opted for admission to a de-addiction centre.

Further developments could see the actors questioned again, as clarity is needed on certain case specifics. The probe originated from a suspect's testimony indicating that the drugs were intended for the film and tourism industries, with specific mention of two notable actors.

