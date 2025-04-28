Film Industry Drug Probe: Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi Questioned
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were interrogated by the Excise team investigating a Rs 2 crore hybrid ganja seizure. Although released, Chacko entered de-addiction voluntarily. The investigation stems from claims that drugs were intended for distribution in the tourism and film sectors.
Malayalam film actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi faced questioning from the Excise Department over the recent seizure of hybrid ganja valued at approximately Rs 2 crore in a coastal district. The investigation also involved a woman model who was summoned as part of the probe before being released.
An Excise officer reported insufficient evidence against the actors concerning the case, which involved the arrest of a woman drug peddler, Taslima Sulthana, and an accomplice on 2 April. Chacko, however, opted for admission to a de-addiction centre.
Further developments could see the actors questioned again, as clarity is needed on certain case specifics. The probe originated from a suspect's testimony indicating that the drugs were intended for the film and tourism industries, with specific mention of two notable actors.
