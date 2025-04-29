Left Menu

Historic Clayborn Temple Devastated by Fire

The Clayborn Temple in Memphis, a major site in Martin Luther King's last civil rights campaign, was severely damaged by fire. Authorities are investigating the cause. Once a Romanesque Revival church, it was undergoing a restoration. The site symbolizes significant moments in the civil rights movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:36 IST
A historic Black church, Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, known for its pivotal role in Martin Luther King Jr.'s last civil rights campaign, suffered extensive damage due to a fire early Monday morning. Flames engulfed the interior, sparing only its exterior walls, as confirmed by Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat at a press conference.

Authorities are currently probing the cause of the blaze, which was reported at 1:39 a.m. A lasting monument inscribed with 'I Am A Man' remains intact outside the church, signifying its historical importance as the 1968 headquarters for Black sanitation workers protesting against poor working conditions. The slogan was a rallying cry for many during the march.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young highlighted on social media that Clayborn Temple is more than just a historic site, calling it 'sacred ground' and a central symbol of the civil rights movement's enduring struggle, hope, and victory. At the fire's onset, the church was amid a $14 million restoration aimed at converting the space into a museum and performance venue. Built in 1892, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places, originally serving a white congregation before its transition in 1949 to the African Methodist Episcopal Church and being renamed Clayborn Temple.

