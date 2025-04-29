Left Menu

Explosive Cinematic Treat: 'NTRNeel' Set for June 2026 Release

Prashanth Neel's directorial, featuring Jr NTR, is slated for a June 25, 2026 release. The film, tentatively called 'NTRNeel', is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It's described as an explosive blend of action and drama, promising a high-energy, mass appeal cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:48 IST
Explosive Cinematic Treat: 'NTRNeel' Set for June 2026 Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated film starring Jr NTR is officially set to hit theaters on June 25, 2026. The production, tentatively titled 'NTRNeel', comes under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

In a public statement, the production team described the film as an 'explosive blend of action, drama, and mass appeal', a promise of a riveting cinematic experience for fans and moviegoers alike.

In previous work, Jr NTR notably starred in 'Devara: Part 1' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting his reputation as a leading force in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025