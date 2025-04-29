Explosive Cinematic Treat: 'NTRNeel' Set for June 2026 Release
Prashanth Neel's directorial, featuring Jr NTR, is slated for a June 25, 2026 release. The film, tentatively called 'NTRNeel', is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. It's described as an explosive blend of action and drama, promising a high-energy, mass appeal cinematic experience.
Prashanth Neel's much-anticipated film starring Jr NTR is officially set to hit theaters on June 25, 2026. The production, tentatively titled 'NTRNeel', comes under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
In a public statement, the production team described the film as an 'explosive blend of action, drama, and mass appeal', a promise of a riveting cinematic experience for fans and moviegoers alike.
In previous work, Jr NTR notably starred in 'Devara: Part 1' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, highlighting his reputation as a leading force in the film industry.
