Euro Adhesives Partners with Pankaj Tripathi to Fortify Brand Identity

Euro Adhesives, a prominent name in India's wood adhesives sector under Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd., has made a strategic move by onboarding renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi as its inaugural Brand Ambassador. This alliance aims to bolster the brand's national footprint and strengthen its connection with consumers, professionals, and trade partners.

Marking this collaboration is Euro Adhesives' new advertising initiative, #SirfJodoNahinFayedonKeSaathJodo. The campaign underscores the brand's evolved value proposition, offering not just strong adhesives but additional features like fast drying, termite resistance, and more, expected to launch in May 2025 across multiple platforms.

As Euro Adhesives advances, it's set on achieving category leadership through innovation, strategic marketing, and active community participation. The brand, operational since 2006 with a strong network and production capability, enjoys a significant market presence and is committed to deepening user trust and expanding reach.

