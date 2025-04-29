Left Menu

Landmark MoU Boosts Digital Inclusion for Meghalaya's Indigenous Languages

The Meghalaya government signed an MoU with the Digital India Bhashini Division to integrate Garo and Khasi languages into the digital platform. This initiative aims to promote linguistic inclusion, enhance communication, and support entrepreneurship by making these indigenous languages digitally accessible, while preserving cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has cemented a significant partnership with the central government's Digital India Bhashini Division, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday. This initiative will integrate the state's Garo and Khasi languages into the digital platform, promising to break down linguistic barriers and provide seamless access to government services.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, present at the MoU signing, hailed the move as a landmark step towards linguistic inclusion. This integration not only makes Meghalaya part of a select group of states making indigenous languages digitally accessible across India, but it also paves the way for technological advancements in tourism, entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare.

To oversee this initial phase, a State Language Mission for Bhashini has been formed under Chief Secretary DP Wahlang. This mission will ensure the smooth integration of digital resources for the Garo and Khasi languages while preserving their rich cultural essence. Discussions are ongoing to further explore the historical and cultural connections between Meghalaya's tribes and those in regions like Myanmar and Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

