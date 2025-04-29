Kalki Fashion Secures Rs 225 Crore Investment from Lighthouse Funds
Kalki Fashion, an Indian occasion wear brand, has raised Rs 225 crore from Lighthouse Funds to enhance its retail and international market presence. The brand, known for its premium bridal and festive wear, plans to drive expansion with strong unit economics and consistent profit growth.
- Country:
- India
Kalki Fashion, a premium occasion wear brand, announced on Tuesday that it has secured Rs 225 crore in investment from Lighthouse Funds. The capital infusion will bolster its retail presence both in India and internationally, as well as support new product development, according to founder and CEO Saurabh Gupta.
While specific stake details were not disclosed, an official statement highlighted Kalki's consistent profit growth and commitment to strong unit economics. Lighthouse's managing director, Anshul Jain, praised the brand for its dedication to quality and craftsmanship in the premium occasion wear segment.
Founded in 2007, Kalki Fashion specializes in high-end bridal, festive, and occasion apparel for men and women. The brand operates through domestic retail stores and an e-commerce platform, serving customers in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Blocks Nippon Steel Bid: National Pride Over Global Expansion
Jitendra EV Drives into the Future: A Bold Investment in Innovation and Expansion
Optimized Electrotech Secures $6M for Global Expansion
NBA Eyes Expansion Into Europe: A New Era for Basketball
Moom Health Secures $3.5 Million in Pre-Series A Funding for Expansion