Kalki Fashion Secures Rs 225 Crore Investment from Lighthouse Funds

Kalki Fashion, a premium occasion wear brand, announced on Tuesday that it has secured Rs 225 crore in investment from Lighthouse Funds. The capital infusion will bolster its retail presence both in India and internationally, as well as support new product development, according to founder and CEO Saurabh Gupta.

While specific stake details were not disclosed, an official statement highlighted Kalki's consistent profit growth and commitment to strong unit economics. Lighthouse's managing director, Anshul Jain, praised the brand for its dedication to quality and craftsmanship in the premium occasion wear segment.

Founded in 2007, Kalki Fashion specializes in high-end bridal, festive, and occasion apparel for men and women. The brand operates through domestic retail stores and an e-commerce platform, serving customers in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)