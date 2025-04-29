Digha's Jagannath Temple: A New Beacon of Faith and Architecture
The Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, replicating Puri's famed shrine, is set for a grand consecration on Akshay Trithiya. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted its significance to India's cultural pride. The temple, part of a broader initiative including an annual Ratha Yatra, underscores the region's architectural and spiritual appeal.
The seaside town of Digha in West Bengal is set to welcome a new spiritual landmark with the consecration of the Jagannath Temple on Akshay Trithiya, attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Designed as a replica of the 12th-century Puri shrine, the temple is heralded as "India's pride" by Banerjee, who emphasized its architectural brilliance. Sacred water from pilgrimage sites was brought for the 'pran pratistha' rituals.
The inauguration will feature a 'Maha Yajna' and a cultural program. Plans are underway for a yearly 'Ratha Yatra' akin to Puri's, further enhancing the temple's international tourist appeal.
