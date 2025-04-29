Digha's Jagannath Temple: A New Beacon of Faith and Architecture

The seaside town of Digha in West Bengal is set to welcome a new spiritual landmark with the consecration of the Jagannath Temple on Akshay Trithiya, attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Designed as a replica of the 12th-century Puri shrine, the temple is heralded as "India's pride" by Banerjee, who emphasized its architectural brilliance. Sacred water from pilgrimage sites was brought for the 'pran pratistha' rituals.

The inauguration will feature a 'Maha Yajna' and a cultural program. Plans are underway for a yearly 'Ratha Yatra' akin to Puri's, further enhancing the temple's international tourist appeal.

