Left Menu

Celebrating Unity Through Cultural Diversity at Muscat Book Fair

The 29th Muscat International Book Fair emphasizes cultural diversity as a path to unity, shifting from last year's focus on artificial intelligence. Featuring publishers from 35 countries, the event promotes peace through literature. Oman's strong cultural ties with India are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST
Celebrating Unity Through Cultural Diversity at Muscat Book Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

The 29th Muscat International Book Fair has kicked off at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, marking a departure from last year's global emphasis on artificial intelligence to celebrate cultural diversity as a key to unity.

Sheikha Al Mahrouqi, Acting Director General of International Media at Oman's Ministry of Information, expressed that this year, the fair adopts a more practical focus. "Through this Book Fair, we are conveying a vital message: embrace our differences and accept each other as we are," she stated.

Focusing on the theme 'Cultural Diversity Enriches Our Civilisation', the event, running from April 23 to May 3, aims to foster peace and unity through literature and cultural exchange. With participation from 674 publishing houses across 35 countries, the fair features a wide array of 681,041 titles, highlighting Oman's historic cultural ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025