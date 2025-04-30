Celebrating Unity Through Cultural Diversity at Muscat Book Fair

The 29th Muscat International Book Fair has kicked off at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, marking a departure from last year's global emphasis on artificial intelligence to celebrate cultural diversity as a key to unity.

Sheikha Al Mahrouqi, Acting Director General of International Media at Oman's Ministry of Information, expressed that this year, the fair adopts a more practical focus. "Through this Book Fair, we are conveying a vital message: embrace our differences and accept each other as we are," she stated.

Focusing on the theme 'Cultural Diversity Enriches Our Civilisation', the event, running from April 23 to May 3, aims to foster peace and unity through literature and cultural exchange. With participation from 674 publishing houses across 35 countries, the fair features a wide array of 681,041 titles, highlighting Oman's historic cultural ties with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)