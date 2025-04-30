Trump Jokingly Claims Desire for Papal Position: A Controversial Statement
In a surprising statement, US President Donald Trump humorously expressed his desire to become the next pope, following Pope Francis's passing. His comments generated mixed reactions on social media, with some supporters endorsing the idea and others sharing memes. Trump attended Pope Francis' funeral, adding context to his remarks.
In an unexpected twist of political humor, President Donald Trump humorously announced his intention to become the next pope, as reported by Politico. Trump's quip comes amid preparations for the conclave to elect Pope Francis's successor, who recently passed away.
The President attended the late Pope's funeral and jokingly expressed his aspirations to a television reporter, humorously stating that being pope would be his "number one choice." Despite this jest, Trump maintained neutrality regarding potential candidates to succeed Pope Francis.
The comments, which gained significant traction on social media, delighted many of Trump's supporters while others used the occasion for lighthearted memes, depicting Trump in ceremonial papal attire. The notion even gained some political backing, most notably from Senator Lindsey Graham.
(With inputs from agencies.)
