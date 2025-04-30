Left Menu

Controversy Over Aurangzeb's Tomb: A Clash of History and Sentiment

Hindu seer Pragyananand Saraswati Maharaj urges Maharashtra's CM to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, citing it as a duty to Hindus. The Shakaracharya of Dwarka Sharda Jyotish Peeth stresses the need to eradicate remnants of invaders, sparking protests and violence in regions that view it as historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:12 IST
Pragyananand Saraswati Maharaj, a revered Hindu seer, has called upon Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prioritize the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb from the state. The tomb's presence, according to Maharaj, symbolizes historical invaders.

Addressing a Marathi news channel, Maharaj highlighted that the descendants of these historical figures are today's extremists, threatening Hindu communities. He emphasized that removing these relics should be Fadnavis' first responsibility, warning that if the government fails, Sanatan Dharm followers may take matters into their own hands.

This demand reignited tensions in Maharashtra, where Aurangzeb's tomb holds historical significance due to his conflicts with the Marathas. Violence erupted in Nagpur as right-wing groups pushed for its removal, reflecting a broader clash between preserving history and current societal sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

