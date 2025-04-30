Left Menu

Kolkata Hotel Inferno Sparks Tragedy and Political Fury

A devastating fire at Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar claimed 14 lives and left 13 injured, fueling political debates over negligence and safety lapses. As investigations continue, officials promise accountability, while political parties engage in a blame game, demanding stricter safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:10 IST
Kolkata Hotel Inferno Sparks Tragedy and Political Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic inferno at Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata's densely populated Burrabazar area resulted in the death of 14 individuals, with 13 more injured, in an event that has triggered fierce political debates over safety negligence.

The fire, igniting around 7:30 PM on a Tuesday, rapidly engulfed the six-storey structure, leading to a devastating scene of chaos and suffocation for guests trapped inside. Eyewitnesses recount horror as flames leaped from windows and desperate cries for help filled the air.

Officials have confirmed gross violations of safety norms, accusing the hotel of having defunct safety systems and expired fire safety clearance. The political fallout sees leaders clashing over adequate responses and safety regulations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering condolences and financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025