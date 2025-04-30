Kolkata Hotel Inferno Sparks Tragedy and Political Fury

A tragic inferno at Rituraj Hotel in Kolkata's densely populated Burrabazar area resulted in the death of 14 individuals, with 13 more injured, in an event that has triggered fierce political debates over safety negligence.

The fire, igniting around 7:30 PM on a Tuesday, rapidly engulfed the six-storey structure, leading to a devastating scene of chaos and suffocation for guests trapped inside. Eyewitnesses recount horror as flames leaped from windows and desperate cries for help filled the air.

Officials have confirmed gross violations of safety norms, accusing the hotel of having defunct safety systems and expired fire safety clearance. The political fallout sees leaders clashing over adequate responses and safety regulations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offering condolences and financial aid.

