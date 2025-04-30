Tragedy Strikes Chandanotsavam: Temple Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A tragic incident occurred at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, where seven devotees lost their lives. Early Wednesday morning, a rain-soaked wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival, causing a scene of chaos and distress amidst the annual celebrations.

The Andhra Pradesh government confirmed that seven people died in the queue line, with opposition YSRCP citing negligence as the cause. Prominent leaders, including President Murmu and PM Modi, expressed their condolences, and ex-gratia payments were announced for the deceased's families.

Both state and central authorities have pledged support, while officials attribute the collapse to soil erosion from heavy rains. In response, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an investigation, promising jobs and compensation to the victims' families. The focus now shifts to enhancing safety protocols to prevent such tragedies.

