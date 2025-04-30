Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chandanotsavam: Temple Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

Seven people were killed when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the Chandanotsavam festival. The incident has sparked accusations of negligence, with government leaders expressing condolences. An inquiry has been ordered and ex-gratia announced for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes Chandanotsavam: Temple Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, where seven devotees lost their lives. Early Wednesday morning, a rain-soaked wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival, causing a scene of chaos and distress amidst the annual celebrations.

The Andhra Pradesh government confirmed that seven people died in the queue line, with opposition YSRCP citing negligence as the cause. Prominent leaders, including President Murmu and PM Modi, expressed their condolences, and ex-gratia payments were announced for the deceased's families.

Both state and central authorities have pledged support, while officials attribute the collapse to soil erosion from heavy rains. In response, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an investigation, promising jobs and compensation to the victims' families. The focus now shifts to enhancing safety protocols to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025