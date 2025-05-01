Robert De Niro's Heartfelt Support for Transgender Daughter Airyn

Veteran actor Robert De Niro has publically expressed his unwavering support for his daughter, Airyn De Niro, following her announcement of her transgender identity. De Niro shared with Variety his evolution of love and acceptance, saying, "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter."

Emphasizing familial love, he added, "I love all my children." Airyn, one of De Niro's seven children, opened up about embracing her new identity and her experiences growing up in a high-profile family. She touched upon the difference between being just visible and truly being seen.

Expressing appreciation for her parents, Airyn remarked, "No parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight." Inspired by icons like Laverne Cox, Airyn decided to go public, stating, "You know what? Maybe it's not too late for me." Following her interview, Airyn also took to Instagram to thank her supporters warmly.

