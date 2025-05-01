Left Menu

Robert De Niro's Heartfelt Support for Transgender Daughter Airyn

Veteran actor Robert De Niro openly supports his daughter Airyn De Niro's transgender journey. Airyn shares her transition story and gratitude towards her parents for ensuring a private childhood. Inspired by public figures like Laverne Cox, she expresses thanks to her fans for their support and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST
Robert De Niro's Heartfelt Support for Transgender Daughter Airyn
Robert De Niro and Airyn De Niro (Photo Capion: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Robert De Niro has publically expressed his unwavering support for his daughter, Airyn De Niro, following her announcement of her transgender identity. De Niro shared with Variety his evolution of love and acceptance, saying, "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter."

Emphasizing familial love, he added, "I love all my children." Airyn, one of De Niro's seven children, opened up about embracing her new identity and her experiences growing up in a high-profile family. She touched upon the difference between being just visible and truly being seen.

Expressing appreciation for her parents, Airyn remarked, "No parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight." Inspired by icons like Laverne Cox, Airyn decided to go public, stating, "You know what? Maybe it's not too late for me." Following her interview, Airyn also took to Instagram to thank her supporters warmly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025