Trump International Golf Club Set to Elevate Simaisma as Luxury Destination

Qatari Diar and Dar Global are partnering to develop the Trump International Golf Club Simaisma. The project features an 18-hole luxury golf course, a golf clubhouse, and exclusive Trump-branded villas. It is part of the larger Simaisma coastal development, aimed at transforming Qatar's eastern coastline into a luxury hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Qatari Diar and Dar Global have inked a deal to bring the Trump International Golf Club to Simaisma, Qatar, promising a transformative impact on the local luxury landscape. The project involves an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, and Trump-branded villas.

Spanning approximately 790,000 square meters as part of the expansive 8 million square meters Simaisma development, the venture aims to redefine coastal luxury living. Intended to accentuate Qatar's eastern coastline, the broader Simaisma project will also feature a theme park, yacht marina, and various lifestyle destinations.

With backing from notable figures such as Qatari Diar Chairman Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya and Eric Trump, the project seeks to bolster Qatar's standing as a luxury and investment hub. The initiative underscores Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and enhanced living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

