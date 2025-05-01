Maharashtra Deputy CM Hails Caste Census Announcement
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar applauded the Union government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census. Pawar acknowledged it as a long-awaited demand by numerous individuals and parties. Additionally, Maharashtra Day was marked by the launch of the WAVES 2025 summit by the Prime Minister.
In a significant move, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed approval for the Union government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration in the upcoming census.
This announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been welcomed as a fulfillment of a longstanding demand by various parties and individuals seeking social justice.
The Maharashtra Day celebrations were further highlighted by the launch of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), inaugurated by the prime minister in Mumbai, marking a special occasion for the state.
