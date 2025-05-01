Maharashtra Deputy CM Hails Caste Census Announcement

In a significant move, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, expressed approval for the Union government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been welcomed as a fulfillment of a longstanding demand by various parties and individuals seeking social justice.

The Maharashtra Day celebrations were further highlighted by the launch of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), inaugurated by the prime minister in Mumbai, marking a special occasion for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)