WAVES Summit: A New Era for India's Creative Industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing role of technology in creativity at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit. WAVES aims to establish India as a global creative hub by merging technology with storytelling. Modi emphasized nurturing human sensitivity, creativity, and preserving cultural integrity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vital role technology plays in modern creativity on Thursday, encouraging content creators to foster a compassionate future through mediums like music, dance, and storytelling.
During his keynote at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Modi called for increased creative responsibility, emphasizing the need to enhance human sensitivity—a stark contrast to the mechanical existence technology sometimes promotes.
WAVES seeks to position India as a global nexus for media and entertainment by convening creators, startups, and industry luminaries worldwide. Modi's remarks coincide with an ongoing debate over online content regulation, urged by the Supreme Court.
