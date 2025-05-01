Kapil Dev Champions Cognitive Benefits of Chess

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, known for his iconic career, has emphasized the multifaceted benefits of chess, describing it as far more than mere entertainment. Dev, who has taken on the role of brand ambassador for the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) Grandmasters Series Championship, pointed out that chess serves as not only a mind game but also a significant cognitive exercise that boosts memory, eases stress, and fosters resilience.

Speaking during the conclusion of the championship, Dev's sentiments were echoed by Koneru Humpy, a two-time world rapid chess champion, who voiced a confident outlook on India's position in global chess. Humpy, also a brand ambassador for the event, asserted that the chess community in India is currently thriving. With world champions like D Gukesh ranking in the top 10, India's footing in the world of chess has never been better.

The SOGF Grandmasters Series Championship, a significant event in the chess calendar, concluded with a stellar turnout of over 1,50,000 participants. The two-day event gathered elite talent across several categories, including chess, blind chess, and rummy. Among the notable winners were Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya, and Rakesh Kumar, each proving their prowess in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)