Chess Drama: Heartbreak for Koneru Humpy at FIDE World Rapid Championships
Koneru Humpy finished third at the FIDE World Rapid Championships, missing her third title due to tie-break rules. Tied with Zhu Jiner and Aleksandra Goryachkina, Humpy was outscored by the tiebreaker. Magnus Carlsen won his sixth title in the 'Open' category.
- Country:
- Qatar
Indian chess star Koneru Humpy experienced a heartbreaking bronze finish at the FIDE World Rapid Championships, narrowly missing her third world rapid title due to tie-breaker rules. Humpy, alongside Zhu Jiner of China and Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, ended the tournament with 8.5 points in the women's section.
Despite tying for the top position, Humpy was relegated to third place based on FIDE's tie-breaker criteria, including factors such as Buchholz Cut 1, Buchholz, and Average Rapid Rating of Opponents. As a result, it was Goryachkina who ultimately captured the world rapid title after overcoming Zhu in a tiebreak match.
Simultaneously, Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his undeniable dominance in the 'Open' category, claiming his sixth World Rapid title. The Norwegian grandmaster achieved a final score of 10.5 points, securing the championship and a 70,000 Euro prize. Meanwhile, former competitors like Vladislav Artemiev and Arjun Erigaisi showed strong performances to round out the top three.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi: Transformational Leadership Inspires a Confident Nation
D Gukesh Shines at FIDE World Rapid Championships
Building Confidence: Mediation as a National Imperative
Indian Pharmacopoeia: A Pillar of Global Confidence in India's Drug Standards
We are going to resist it, fight it. I am confident entire opposition will be aligned against this action: Rahul on VB-G RAM G Act.