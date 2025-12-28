Chess Drama: Heartbreak for Koneru Humpy at FIDE World Rapid Championships

Indian chess star Koneru Humpy experienced a heartbreaking bronze finish at the FIDE World Rapid Championships, narrowly missing her third world rapid title due to tie-breaker rules. Humpy, alongside Zhu Jiner of China and Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, ended the tournament with 8.5 points in the women's section.

Despite tying for the top position, Humpy was relegated to third place based on FIDE's tie-breaker criteria, including factors such as Buchholz Cut 1, Buchholz, and Average Rapid Rating of Opponents. As a result, it was Goryachkina who ultimately captured the world rapid title after overcoming Zhu in a tiebreak match.

Simultaneously, Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his undeniable dominance in the 'Open' category, claiming his sixth World Rapid title. The Norwegian grandmaster achieved a final score of 10.5 points, securing the championship and a 70,000 Euro prize. Meanwhile, former competitors like Vladislav Artemiev and Arjun Erigaisi showed strong performances to round out the top three.

(With inputs from agencies.)