Left Menu

Chess Drama: Heartbreak for Koneru Humpy at FIDE World Rapid Championships

Koneru Humpy finished third at the FIDE World Rapid Championships, missing her third title due to tie-break rules. Tied with Zhu Jiner and Aleksandra Goryachkina, Humpy was outscored by the tiebreaker. Magnus Carlsen won his sixth title in the 'Open' category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:51 IST
Chess Drama: Heartbreak for Koneru Humpy at FIDE World Rapid Championships
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian chess star Koneru Humpy experienced a heartbreaking bronze finish at the FIDE World Rapid Championships, narrowly missing her third world rapid title due to tie-breaker rules. Humpy, alongside Zhu Jiner of China and Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, ended the tournament with 8.5 points in the women's section.

Despite tying for the top position, Humpy was relegated to third place based on FIDE's tie-breaker criteria, including factors such as Buchholz Cut 1, Buchholz, and Average Rapid Rating of Opponents. As a result, it was Goryachkina who ultimately captured the world rapid title after overcoming Zhu in a tiebreak match.

Simultaneously, Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his undeniable dominance in the 'Open' category, claiming his sixth World Rapid title. The Norwegian grandmaster achieved a final score of 10.5 points, securing the championship and a 70,000 Euro prize. Meanwhile, former competitors like Vladislav Artemiev and Arjun Erigaisi showed strong performances to round out the top three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
2
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global
3
Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

 Global
4
Delhi's AI-Driven Approach to Pollution: A Game-Changer

Delhi's AI-Driven Approach to Pollution: A Game-Changer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025