Deepika Padukone: From Outsider to Ruler in Bollywood

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who moved to Mumbai at 18, proudly reflects on her climb to stardom in the entertainment industry. Speaking at the WAVES Summit alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Padukone expressed satisfaction with her journey from being an outsider to a well-celebrated actress.

Deepika's candid remarks delved into her personal life, highlighting her approach to everyday tasks and responsibilities at home, which she believes shaped her grounded personality. The summit, gathering industry leaders, is poised as a timely event, recognizing India's central role in film and entertainment.

The WAVES Summit aims to integrate various entertainment sectors including AI, tech, and storytelling, targeting a thriving market expansion worth USD 50 billion by 2029. The event showcases India's growing influence on the global stage through its dynamic media and entertainment landscape.

