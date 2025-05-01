Left Menu

Deepika Padukone: From Outsider to Ruler in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone reflects on her journey from an 18-year-old newcomer to a successful Bollywood star. Joining Shah Rukh Khan at the WAVES Summit, she discusses personal achievements, her domestic side, and the evolving entertainment industry. The WAVES Summit aims to expand India's presence in the global entertainment market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:56 IST
Deepika Padukone
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who moved to Mumbai at 18, proudly reflects on her climb to stardom in the entertainment industry. Speaking at the WAVES Summit alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Padukone expressed satisfaction with her journey from being an outsider to a well-celebrated actress.

Deepika's candid remarks delved into her personal life, highlighting her approach to everyday tasks and responsibilities at home, which she believes shaped her grounded personality. The summit, gathering industry leaders, is poised as a timely event, recognizing India's central role in film and entertainment.

The WAVES Summit aims to integrate various entertainment sectors including AI, tech, and storytelling, targeting a thriving market expansion worth USD 50 billion by 2029. The event showcases India's growing influence on the global stage through its dynamic media and entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

