Tragedy in Southern Spain: High-Speed Train Derailment

At least two people have died and an unknown number are trapped after two high-speed trains derailed near Adamuz, Cordoba in southern Spain. Spanish police reported the incident on Sunday, with several passengers injured, as noted by the Civil Guard.

A tragic accident struck southern Spain on Sunday when two high-speed trains derailed, resulting in at least two deaths.

The derailment occurred near Adamuz in the Cordoba region, leaving an unknown number of passengers injured and trapped in the wreckage, according to Spanish authorities.

Officials from the Civil Guard are working tirelessly at the scene, as investigations into the cause of the accident begin.

