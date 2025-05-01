The King of Bollywood Advocates for Cinema Expansion
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, at the WAVES summit, discussed the need for more theatres in India and the importance of affordable tickets. He shared his meditative approach to life and reflected on his youthful boldness, expressing gratitude for his past recklessness that shaped his career.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took center stage at the inaugural day of the WAVES summit, emphasizing the necessity for more and cheaper theatres in India.
Speaking on his journey, he urged for increased accessibility to cinema across the nation. Khan also highlighted the potential benefits of simplifying shooting processes for domestic and international filmmakers.
In a candid chat with Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone, Khan reflected on his younger, bolder days, expressing gratitude for the reckless choices that paved his successful path in Hindi cinema.
