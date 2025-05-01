The King of Bollywood Advocates for Cinema Expansion

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took center stage at the inaugural day of the WAVES summit, emphasizing the necessity for more and cheaper theatres in India.

Speaking on his journey, he urged for increased accessibility to cinema across the nation. Khan also highlighted the potential benefits of simplifying shooting processes for domestic and international filmmakers.

In a candid chat with Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone, Khan reflected on his younger, bolder days, expressing gratitude for the reckless choices that paved his successful path in Hindi cinema.

