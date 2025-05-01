Left Menu

Broadway Luminaries Shine: 'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'Buena Vista Social Club,' and 'Death Becomes Her' Triumph in Tony Nods

The 78th Tony Award nominations spotlight Broadway's vibrant season, with 'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'Buena Vista Social Club,' and 'Death Becomes Her' garnering top nominations. The lineup includes acclaimed plays and performances by both seasoned artists and new talents. Key actors like George Clooney make notable appearances, though some expected names were overlooked.

Updated: 01-05-2025 18:50 IST
The Broadway scene is abuzz as the 78th annual Tony Award nominations spotlight a remarkable season of groundbreaking storytelling. Announcing the nominations, previous Tony winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce unveiled the list's leaders, with 'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'Buena Vista Social Club,' and 'Death Becomes Her' each securing 10 nominations.

This year's nominations reflect an innovative blend of genres and narratives, featuring both fresh and seasoned talents. Standouts include George Clooney in his theater debut and Sarah Snook's multifaceted portrayal in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.' Notably absent from the nominations list was the high-profile 'Othello,' despite its star-studded cast.

Highlighting the anticipation and excitement, special recognitions go to Harvey Fierstein and Celia Keenan-Bolger for their contributions. The awards will culminate in a star-studded ceremony on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, promising a night to remember.

