From Outsiders to Icons: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Bollywood Odyssey

In the glitzy opening of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, Bollywood titans Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone recounted their ascension from outsiders to luminaries in the film industry. Both hailed from non-film backgrounds and have remained at the industry's zenith, contrary to its usual volatile nature.

The pair shared personal anecdotes during the summit, with filmmaker Karan Johar moderating the discussion. Shah Rukh and Deepika dismissed the notion of feeling like outsiders upon their entry into Bollywood. Instead, they emphasized their initial perseverance and the industry's welcoming environment.

Looking ahead, Khan and Padukone expressed hope that the summit would foster greater industry collaboration. They stressed the importance of adapting filmmaking to various platforms amid growing digital competition. Their narratives were a testament to determination conquering traditional barriers in the cinema world.

(With inputs from agencies.)