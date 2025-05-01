IAF Trials Go Nocturnal: Ganga Expressway's Strategic Role Unveiled

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to conduct a significant trial on the 3.5-kilometer airstrip of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

This Friday, advanced fighter jets such as the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage will demonstrate their take-off and landing capabilities, including night operations, to evaluate the expressway's potential as an emergency runway.

This pioneering project—India's first to facilitate both day and night fighter landings—aims to enhance defense preparedness and function as a training hub. Security is tight with 250 CCTV cameras set up, and the event will be attended by key officials.

The air display will encompass daytime and nighttime segments, focusing on low fly-pasts, landings, and take-offs. Participating aircraft include the Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and MI-17 V5 helicopter.

According to officials, the Ganga Expressway is set to become Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway with an airstrip, but uniquely, the first to accommodate night landings.

(With inputs from agencies.)