Step into India's Storytelling Legacy at the Bharat Pavilion
The Bharat Pavilion, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, celebrates India's storytelling heritage. Featuring immersive zones like 'Shruti', 'Kriti', 'Drishti', and Creator's Leap, it showcases India's creativity and potential in global cultural innovation and collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:58 IST
India
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, showcasing India's illustrious storytelling heritage.
Themed 'Kala to Code', the pavilion celebrates India's cultural vibrancy and highlights its artistic traditions as well as modern technological advancements in storytelling.
The pavilion offers four immersive zones, each focusing on different facets of Indian storytelling traditions, and calls on the world to explore India's creative opportunities and global collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
