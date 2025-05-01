Left Menu

Step into India's Storytelling Legacy at the Bharat Pavilion

The Bharat Pavilion, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, celebrates India's storytelling heritage. Featuring immersive zones like 'Shruti', 'Kriti', 'Drishti', and Creator's Leap, it showcases India's creativity and potential in global cultural innovation and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:58 IST
Step into India's Storytelling Legacy at the Bharat Pavilion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, showcasing India's illustrious storytelling heritage.

Themed 'Kala to Code', the pavilion celebrates India's cultural vibrancy and highlights its artistic traditions as well as modern technological advancements in storytelling.

The pavilion offers four immersive zones, each focusing on different facets of Indian storytelling traditions, and calls on the world to explore India's creative opportunities and global collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025