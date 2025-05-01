Step into India's Storytelling Legacy at the Bharat Pavilion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, showcasing India's illustrious storytelling heritage.

Themed 'Kala to Code', the pavilion celebrates India's cultural vibrancy and highlights its artistic traditions as well as modern technological advancements in storytelling.

The pavilion offers four immersive zones, each focusing on different facets of Indian storytelling traditions, and calls on the world to explore India's creative opportunities and global collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)