Left Menu

Inferno at Dilli Haat: Investigation Underway as Shopkeepers Await Compensation

A fire broke out at Dilli Haat, destroying 30 shops. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation, suspecting a short circuit as the cause. No casualties were reported. Authorities are examining response times amid allegations of delayed assistance. Delhi's Tourism Minister promised compensation for affected shopkeepers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:15 IST
Inferno at Dilli Haat: Investigation Underway as Shopkeepers Await Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at Dilli Haat in south Delhi, consuming 30 shops and causing losses worth crores. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Despite the rapid dispatch of 13 fire tenders, concerns were raised about the alleged delay in response. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to verify the sequence of events. No casualties were recorded, though shopkeepers await compensation and reallocation promises from officials.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services report a decline in fire-related fatalities this year, despite a rise in incidents, suggesting improved emergency responses and public awareness. This incident, however, underscores ongoing concerns about fire safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025