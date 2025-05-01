Inferno at Dilli Haat: Investigation Underway as Shopkeepers Await Compensation

A devastating fire erupted at Dilli Haat in south Delhi, consuming 30 shops and causing losses worth crores. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Despite the rapid dispatch of 13 fire tenders, concerns were raised about the alleged delay in response. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage to verify the sequence of events. No casualties were recorded, though shopkeepers await compensation and reallocation promises from officials.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services report a decline in fire-related fatalities this year, despite a rise in incidents, suggesting improved emergency responses and public awareness. This incident, however, underscores ongoing concerns about fire safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)