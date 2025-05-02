Javed Akhtar Calls for Decisive Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has called upon the central government to implement strong measures against Pakistan in response to its alleged involvement in a recent terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His remarks were made during his speech at the 'Glorious Maharashtra Festival', an event marking Maharashtra's foundation day.

Addressing the gathering at the festival, Akhtar pressed for tangible actions from the central authorities against terrorism, suggesting that current measures are insufficient. He highlighted the repeated occurrence of such incidents and stressed the need for a decisive response to prevent further losses.

Akhtar paid tribute to the victims of the attack, including three tourists from Mumbai, and shared personal experiences from a past visit to Pakistan, underscoring India's futile attempts to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbor. He lamented that despite India's efforts, peace remains elusive due to Pakistan's non-cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)