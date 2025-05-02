Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Calls for Decisive Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar urged the central government to take firm action against Pakistan following a recent terror attack in Kashmir. Speaking at the 'Glorious Maharashtra Festival', Akhtar emphasized a need for strong measures beyond symbolic actions, underlining the repeated nature of such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST
Javed Akhtar (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has called upon the central government to implement strong measures against Pakistan in response to its alleged involvement in a recent terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir. His remarks were made during his speech at the 'Glorious Maharashtra Festival', an event marking Maharashtra's foundation day.

Addressing the gathering at the festival, Akhtar pressed for tangible actions from the central authorities against terrorism, suggesting that current measures are insufficient. He highlighted the repeated occurrence of such incidents and stressed the need for a decisive response to prevent further losses.

Akhtar paid tribute to the victims of the attack, including three tourists from Mumbai, and shared personal experiences from a past visit to Pakistan, underscoring India's futile attempts to maintain peaceful relations with its neighbor. He lamented that despite India's efforts, peace remains elusive due to Pakistan's non-cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

