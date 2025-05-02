The Designers’ Collective: DLF Emporio's Ultimate Luxury Fashion Extravaganza

In a dynamic infusion of luxury and fashion, New Delhi's DLF Emporio is poised to launch 'The Designers' Collective', a 10-day event redefining the luxury shopping experience. Set from May 2nd to 11th, 2025, this exclusive showcase features the prowess of over 50 leading Indian fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle designers.

With iconic figures like Rahul Mishra and Falguni Shane Peacock, the event promises exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces tailored for elegant summer occasions. The initiative includes 'Meet the Designer' sessions, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship, stories, and design philosophies of participating creators.

Participants will enjoy personalized styling apointments, bespoke collection tours, curated gifting, and exclusive in-store offers. An invitation-only launch party will kickstart the festivities, accompanied by a luxurious F&B lounge where attendees can unwind with gourmet cocktails and canapés, embodying the ultimate in retail opulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)