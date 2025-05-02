Left Menu

The Designers’ Collective: DLF Emporio's Ultimate Luxury Fashion Extravaganza

DLF Emporio in New Delhi is launching 'The Designers’ Collective', a 10-day luxury fashion event showcasing Indian couture. Running from May 2-11, 2025, it includes exclusive collections, designer meetings, and personalized styling sessions. The event highlights the fusion of high fashion and personalized shopping experiences, enhancing the retail atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:55 IST
The Designers’ Collective: DLF Emporio's Ultimate Luxury Fashion Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic infusion of luxury and fashion, New Delhi's DLF Emporio is poised to launch 'The Designers' Collective', a 10-day event redefining the luxury shopping experience. Set from May 2nd to 11th, 2025, this exclusive showcase features the prowess of over 50 leading Indian fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle designers.

With iconic figures like Rahul Mishra and Falguni Shane Peacock, the event promises exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces tailored for elegant summer occasions. The initiative includes 'Meet the Designer' sessions, offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the craftsmanship, stories, and design philosophies of participating creators.

Participants will enjoy personalized styling apointments, bespoke collection tours, curated gifting, and exclusive in-store offers. An invitation-only launch party will kickstart the festivities, accompanied by a luxurious F&B lounge where attendees can unwind with gourmet cocktails and canapés, embodying the ultimate in retail opulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025