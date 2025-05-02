Cultivating Creativity: Uniting Governments for Ethical AI in Media

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for global collaboration in setting shared standards and rules for the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the Global Media Dialogue during the World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of partnerships among government, industry, and creators, particularly in promoting local narratives.

Vaishnaw underscored the importance of providing opportunities for local content to shine on the global stage. Addressing ministers including S. Jaishankar and L. Murugan and international representatives, he advocated for incentivizing local content and strengthening IP frameworks to facilitate cultural exchange.

The minister also stressed the indispensable nature of tie-ups with governments, industries, and creators to ease licensing and talent mobility through co-production treaties. Vaishnaw called for joint efforts to establish funds for new technology, and emphasized the intrinsic value of the media industry lies in the empathy and visionary ideas it fosters.

