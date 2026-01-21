Left Menu

India-Spain Forge Stronger Ties Over C-295 Aircraft and Cultural Exchange

India is set to roll out its first 'Made in India' C-295 military aircraft, highlighting deepening aerospace and cultural ties with Spain. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized zero tolerance towards terrorism, growing trade, and the launch of an India-Spain 'Dual Year' for culture and tourism.

The first 'Made in India' C-295 military aircraft is poised to roll out of a factory before September, announced External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. His statement underscores India's commitment to strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

Jaishankar made these remarks during a meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, emphasizing the need for global zero tolerance towards terrorism. Both India and Spain have been victims of terrorism, making international collaboration crucial.

The minister praised the growing Indo-Spanish partnership, covering defense, trade, culture, and tourism. He highlighted the C-295 project and launched a logo for the India-Spain 'Dual Year,' signifying forthcoming joint cultural and tourism initiatives.

