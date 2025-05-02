Left Menu

Ethel Caterham: A Century of Wisdom and Adventure

Ethel Caterham, at 115, is now the world's oldest living person. Born in England in 1909, she attributes her long life to avoiding arguments. Her adventurous life included travels to India and raising a family with her late husband, Major Norman. Celebrated for her resilience, she continues to inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ethel Caterham, reaching the impressive age of 115, has been declared the world's oldest living person by the Gerontology Research Group. Her secret to longevity? Simply never arguing, as she shared from her nursing home in Surrey.

Born in 1909 in Shipton Bellinger, Caterham's life has been a tapestry of adventure and resilience. At 18, she ventured to India as a nanny, and later, with her husband, Major Norman, she lived in diverse locales like Hong Kong and Gibraltar. The couple raised two daughters back in the UK after their journeys.

A resident of the Hallmark Lakeview Luxury Care Home, Caterham was recently celebrated with a tiara and cake, marking this monumental milestone. Her journey serves as a remarkable testament to a life well-lived, filled with strength and wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

