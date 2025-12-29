Lovers Arrested: Dark Secrets Behind Odisha Hotel Murder
A woman and her lover were arrested in Odisha for allegedly strangling a man to death in a hotel room following a dispute. The incident unfolded during a drinking session that escalated when the victim sought sexual favors. Both suspects had submitted fake IDs at the hotel.
- Country:
- India
In a startling turn of events, police in Odisha apprehended a woman and her lover on charges of murder after a man was found dead in a Balasore hotel. The murder allegedly occurred four days prior following a heated altercation.
According to the police statement, the pair, identified as Chandra Singh, 22, and Jemamani Singh, 27, killed Akash Mohanta after tensions erupted during a drinking session. The conflict reportedly began over unwanted sexual advances which were strongly resisted.
The victim, Akash, had traveled with his friend from Mayurbhanj, picking up Jemamani along the way. The trio checked into the hotel under false identities. The suspects fled the scene after the crime, leaving Akash's body behind, accentuating the tragedy of the events that transpired in that hotel room.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- murder
- arrest
- hotel
- drinking session
- crime
- police
- dispute
- identities
- fake IDs
ALSO READ
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors
Safety Takes Center Stage: Crime Plummets in Andhra Pradesh Amidst Rising Cyber Offences
Mumbai Police Clamp Down on Rogue Social Media Influencers Ahead of Civic Polls
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police
Delhi Traffic Police: Health Camps Combat Air Pollution Impact