Delhi Literature Festival: Celebrating Voices, Visions, and Verses

The Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) commenced its 13th edition on Friday, inaugurated by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. Gupta emphasized the festival as a societal mirror, showcasing diverse voices and celebrating cultural plurality in its three-day run.

Themed 'Delhi Writes: Voices, Visions and Verses', the festival continues until May 4. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, present at the opening, reiterated the body's dedication to fostering arts and cultural events in the city.

The festival's opening featured panels discussing Delhi as a cultural hub, and the presentation of awards for contributions to Indian literature, spanning fiction, non-fiction, biography, and autobiography categories. Attendees can expect various events, such as poetry readings and workshops, over the next two days.

