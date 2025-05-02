Left Menu

Delhi Literature Festival: Celebrating Voices, Visions, and Verses

The 13th Delhi Literature Festival focuses on 'Delhi Writes: Voices, Visions and Verses'. Inaugurated by Vijender Gupta, the event celebrates Delhi's cultural legacy with discussions, awards, and various literary events highlighting how literature is integral to society, ensuring diverse voices are heard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:47 IST
Delhi Literature Festival: Celebrating Voices, Visions, and Verses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) commenced its 13th edition on Friday, inaugurated by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. Gupta emphasized the festival as a societal mirror, showcasing diverse voices and celebrating cultural plurality in its three-day run.

Themed 'Delhi Writes: Voices, Visions and Verses', the festival continues until May 4. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, present at the opening, reiterated the body's dedication to fostering arts and cultural events in the city.

The festival's opening featured panels discussing Delhi as a cultural hub, and the presentation of awards for contributions to Indian literature, spanning fiction, non-fiction, biography, and autobiography categories. Attendees can expect various events, such as poetry readings and workshops, over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025