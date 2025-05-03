Left Menu

Army to Host Grand Military Parade on Trump's Birthday

The U.S. Army confirmed plans for a military parade on President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, aligning it with the Army's 250th-anniversary celebration. The parade in June will feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 helicopters marching from Arlington to the National Mall, costing millions of dollars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 04:33 IST
Army to Host Grand Military Parade on Trump's Birthday
military parade
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Army has announced a significant military parade to coincide with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday in June. This event will also celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary, with an impressive display including thousands of soldiers, hundreds of vehicles, and a fleet of helicopters.

According to plans revealed by The Associated Press, the parade is set to march from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall. Until recently, such a grand parade was not part of the Army's birthday festivities, but the idea has gained traction following the President's longstanding desire for a military showcase.

The celebration will be complete with a fireworks display and a festival on the National Mall, representing a culmination of the Army's historical milestones and a personal celebration for President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025