Army to Host Grand Military Parade on Trump's Birthday

The U.S. Army has announced a significant military parade to coincide with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday in June. This event will also celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary, with an impressive display including thousands of soldiers, hundreds of vehicles, and a fleet of helicopters.

According to plans revealed by The Associated Press, the parade is set to march from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall. Until recently, such a grand parade was not part of the Army's birthday festivities, but the idea has gained traction following the President's longstanding desire for a military showcase.

The celebration will be complete with a fireworks display and a festival on the National Mall, representing a culmination of the Army's historical milestones and a personal celebration for President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)