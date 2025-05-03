Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Festival

A stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa resulted in six deaths and 30 injuries. Thousands of devotees attended, leading to overcrowding. Authorities are providing medical assistance, and both local and national leaders have offered support to the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 09:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to at least 30 others, officials reported. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning during an annual festival that attracted thousands of devotees.

According to police, the stampede began when attendees packed the narrow lanes leading to the temple. A few individuals fell on a nearby slope, triggering a domino effect that led to widespread panic and injury. The crush occurred around 3 am and was confined to a specific section of the crowd.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressed their condolences and assured all necessary support to the families and victims. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that immediate medical interventions were undertaken, including the deployment of ambulances and additional medical staff at local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

