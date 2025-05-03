Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Festival

A tragic stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to at least 30 others, officials reported. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning during an annual festival that attracted thousands of devotees.

According to police, the stampede began when attendees packed the narrow lanes leading to the temple. A few individuals fell on a nearby slope, triggering a domino effect that led to widespread panic and injury. The crush occurred around 3 am and was confined to a specific section of the crowd.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressed their condolences and assured all necessary support to the families and victims. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that immediate medical interventions were undertaken, including the deployment of ambulances and additional medical staff at local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)