Bollywood Bids Farewell to Nirmal Kapoor in Emotional Funeral

On Saturday, the Bollywood community came together to bid a heartfelt farewell to Nirmal Kapoor, mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. Her mortal remains were transported for the final rites in an ambulance adorned with flowers, following her passing on May 2 after a short hospitalization at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The funeral procession was witnessed as the ambulance left for the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on S.V. Road, covered in garlands and flowers. Nirmal Kapoor's grandson, Arjun Kapoor, was seen making way for the ambulance, while her granddaughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, also joined the solemn procession in a black car.

Earlier, family and close friends gathered to pay their final respects at Nirmal Kapoor's residence. Among them were Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and their families. Well-known figures from the film industry, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and actor Anupam Kher, attended the mourning rituals, honoring Nirmal Kapoor's legacy as the matriarch of a prominent film dynasty.

(With inputs from agencies.)