Tragedy Strikes as Child Undergoes Controversial Jain Ritual
A three-year-old girl, Viyana Jain, died after her parents initiated her into the Jain ritual of Santhara in Indore, under the guidance of a spiritual leader. Stricken with a brain tumor, her parents hoped this would bring peace, stirring debate over the practice's legality and morality.
A heart-wrenching story emerges from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a three-year-old girl named Viyana Jain succumbed to her illness after her parents chose the controversial Jain ritual of Santhara for her. The ritual, advised by a Jain monk, involves fasting unto death.
Viyana's parents were motivated by spiritual beliefs and the deteriorating condition of their only child, who had been battling a brain tumor. Despite improvements post-surgery, her health worsened, leading to their decision in pursuit of spiritual peace and detachment.
The decision has reignited debates over Santhara's legal status, following conflicting judgments by the Rajasthan High Court and India's Supreme Court. Viyana's story now adds a poignant chapter to the ongoing discourse.
