Indore SEZ's Export Boom: A Pharma Powerhouse In The Making

Indore's Special Economic Zone recorded over Rs 10,000 crore in exports in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025-26, marking an 8.26% increase. Pharmaceuticals accounted for 70% of exports, with the US being a major importer. The SEZ includes 59 plants across multiple industries.

Updated: 21-01-2026 21:49 IST
Indore SEZ's Export Boom: A Pharma Powerhouse In The Making
During the first nine months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) soared past Rs 10,000 crore, marking an impressive 8.26% increase.

An official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry disclosed that the SEZ exported Rs 10,573 crore worth of goods between April and December 2025. In the same timeframe last year, exports totaled Rs 9,766 crore. Pharmaceuticals played a significant role, comprising approximately 70% of total exports, with the United States being a prominent buyer.

Located in the Pithampur Industrial Area, Indore's SEZ spans 572 hectares and features 59 plants spanning sectors like packaging, engineering, textiles, and food processing. The pharmaceutical sector alone boasts 22 plants.

