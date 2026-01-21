Indore SEZ's Export Boom: A Pharma Powerhouse In The Making

During the first nine months of the 2025-26 fiscal year, exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) soared past Rs 10,000 crore, marking an impressive 8.26% increase.

An official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry disclosed that the SEZ exported Rs 10,573 crore worth of goods between April and December 2025. In the same timeframe last year, exports totaled Rs 9,766 crore. Pharmaceuticals played a significant role, comprising approximately 70% of total exports, with the United States being a prominent buyer.

Located in the Pithampur Industrial Area, Indore's SEZ spans 572 hectares and features 59 plants spanning sectors like packaging, engineering, textiles, and food processing. The pharmaceutical sector alone boasts 22 plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)