Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Demise: A Wake-Up Call on Water Safety in Indore

The death of a 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Indore has been attributed to a diarrhoea outbreak from contaminated water. While locals allege 25 fatalities, the official report cites seven, including a child. Residents demand accountability and aid, highlighting ongoing water safety issues in Bhagirathpura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:44 IST
E-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Demise: A Wake-Up Call on Water Safety in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver, aged 50, has died in Indore, sparking outrage over a diarrhoea outbreak purportedly caused by contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.

Locals claim 25 have died, though a government report states seven fatalities, including an infant. Hemant Gaikwad, the deceased, was the family's sole breadwinner.

His brother Sanjay seeks justice and assistance, citing longstanding water contamination issues. Authorities found E. coli in water sources, and pipeline leaks mixed sewage with drinking water, worsening the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

MakeMyTrip Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Sluggish Air Market

 India
2
EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, reports AP.

EU lawmakers vote to block Mercosur trade agreement over legal concerns, rep...

 Global
3
Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

Zverev Climbs to Australian Open Third Round Despite Setbacks

 Global
4
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026