E-Rickshaw Driver's Tragic Demise: A Wake-Up Call on Water Safety in Indore
The death of a 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Indore has been attributed to a diarrhoea outbreak from contaminated water. While locals allege 25 fatalities, the official report cites seven, including a child. Residents demand accountability and aid, highlighting ongoing water safety issues in Bhagirathpura.
- India
An e-rickshaw driver, aged 50, has died in Indore, sparking outrage over a diarrhoea outbreak purportedly caused by contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.
Locals claim 25 have died, though a government report states seven fatalities, including an infant. Hemant Gaikwad, the deceased, was the family's sole breadwinner.
His brother Sanjay seeks justice and assistance, citing longstanding water contamination issues. Authorities found E. coli in water sources, and pipeline leaks mixed sewage with drinking water, worsening the crisis.
