Unforeseen Circumstances Halt Jaipur Katha Event

A seven-day katha event in Jaipur featuring Pandit Pradeep Mishra was cancelled mid-way due to unmanageable crowds and adverse weather conditions. Mismanagement earlier led to the cancellation of a similar event after a stampede incident. The police advised halting the proceedings to prevent any mishaps.

Updated: 03-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:44 IST
An ambitious seven-day katha programme in Jaipur, graced by renowned orator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, met an untimely end on Saturday, just three days after commencing.

The gathering, originally set to run from May 1 to May 7, faced an unexpected halt due to swelling crowds and uncooperative weather, including rainfall and strong winds.

Authorities acted swiftly when the event saw more attendees than anticipated, advising the organizers to discontinue the programme to avoid any incidents similar to last month's mishap in Churu, where overcrowding caused injuries to three individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

