Unforeseen Circumstances Halt Jaipur Katha Event

An ambitious seven-day katha programme in Jaipur, graced by renowned orator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, met an untimely end on Saturday, just three days after commencing.

The gathering, originally set to run from May 1 to May 7, faced an unexpected halt due to swelling crowds and uncooperative weather, including rainfall and strong winds.

Authorities acted swiftly when the event saw more attendees than anticipated, advising the organizers to discontinue the programme to avoid any incidents similar to last month's mishap in Churu, where overcrowding caused injuries to three individuals.

