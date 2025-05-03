Navigating the Impact of AI on Press Freedom in Sikkim
The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) marked World Press Freedom Day, emphasizing the impact of artificial intelligence on media. The event highlighted AI's potential to enhance journalistic work while stressing the importance of verification. Calls for maintaining professional standards and focusing on credible content were emphasized by industry leaders.
The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) celebrated World Press Freedom Day at its Gangtok office, highlighting the significance of press freedom in a democratic society. The event emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in the media industry, examining both its potential benefits and challenges.
Speaking on the theme 'Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media,' JUS President Sujal Pradhan stressed the press's critical role. General Secretary N B Ghimirey noted how AI could both positively and negatively influence press freedom, urging journalists to exercise caution.
Senior journalist Pema Wangchuk applauded AI's ability to boost efficiency but warned against overreliance. He stressed the need for field reporting and fact verification. Press Club of Sikkim President Bhim Rawat highlighted the perils of unverified social media content, advocating for adherence to professional standards.
