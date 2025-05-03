Left Menu

Navigating the Impact of AI on Press Freedom in Sikkim

The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) marked World Press Freedom Day, emphasizing the impact of artificial intelligence on media. The event highlighted AI's potential to enhance journalistic work while stressing the importance of verification. Calls for maintaining professional standards and focusing on credible content were emphasized by industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:05 IST
Navigating the Impact of AI on Press Freedom in Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) celebrated World Press Freedom Day at its Gangtok office, highlighting the significance of press freedom in a democratic society. The event emphasized the role of artificial intelligence in the media industry, examining both its potential benefits and challenges.

Speaking on the theme 'Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media,' JUS President Sujal Pradhan stressed the press's critical role. General Secretary N B Ghimirey noted how AI could both positively and negatively influence press freedom, urging journalists to exercise caution.

Senior journalist Pema Wangchuk applauded AI's ability to boost efficiency but warned against overreliance. He stressed the need for field reporting and fact verification. Press Club of Sikkim President Bhim Rawat highlighted the perils of unverified social media content, advocating for adherence to professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025