Cauvery Aarti Set to Illuminate Cultural Harmony by Dasara

The Cauvery Aarti, designed to emulate Varanasi's renowned Ganga Aarti, is set to debut near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district, Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the plans to host this grand spectacle by Dasara, celebrating religious and cultural traditions across South Indian states.

Officials, including Tourism Minister H K Patil and Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy, gathered to strategize for the event, aimed at incorporating elements from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Preparations involve infrastructure planning, cultural representations, and a structured pooja schedule to engage both locals and tourists.

The initiative allocates Rs 100 crore towards infrastructure, and attendee facilities, with a target of hosting 10,000 spectators. Tourist-friendly upgrades like road enhancements and dedicated seating areas are planned, alongside religious music and lighting effects to enrich the cultural experience, a collaboration between multiple government departments.

