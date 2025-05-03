Cauvery Aarti Set to Illuminate Cultural Harmony by Dasara
The Cauvery Aarti, inspired by Varanasi's Ganga Aarti, will commence near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, alongside other ministers, is overseeing preparations to blend Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala's religious and cultural traditions. The event aims to attract approximately 10,000 attendees.
- Country:
- India
The Cauvery Aarti, designed to emulate Varanasi's renowned Ganga Aarti, is set to debut near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district, Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the plans to host this grand spectacle by Dasara, celebrating religious and cultural traditions across South Indian states.
Officials, including Tourism Minister H K Patil and Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy, gathered to strategize for the event, aimed at incorporating elements from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Preparations involve infrastructure planning, cultural representations, and a structured pooja schedule to engage both locals and tourists.
The initiative allocates Rs 100 crore towards infrastructure, and attendee facilities, with a target of hosting 10,000 spectators. Tourist-friendly upgrades like road enhancements and dedicated seating areas are planned, alongside religious music and lighting effects to enrich the cultural experience, a collaboration between multiple government departments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
