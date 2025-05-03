Left Menu

Cauvery Aarti Set to Illuminate Cultural Harmony by Dasara

The Cauvery Aarti, inspired by Varanasi's Ganga Aarti, will commence near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, alongside other ministers, is overseeing preparations to blend Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala's religious and cultural traditions. The event aims to attract approximately 10,000 attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:49 IST
Cauvery Aarti Set to Illuminate Cultural Harmony by Dasara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cauvery Aarti, designed to emulate Varanasi's renowned Ganga Aarti, is set to debut near the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mandya district, Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the plans to host this grand spectacle by Dasara, celebrating religious and cultural traditions across South Indian states.

Officials, including Tourism Minister H K Patil and Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy, gathered to strategize for the event, aimed at incorporating elements from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Preparations involve infrastructure planning, cultural representations, and a structured pooja schedule to engage both locals and tourists.

The initiative allocates Rs 100 crore towards infrastructure, and attendee facilities, with a target of hosting 10,000 spectators. Tourist-friendly upgrades like road enhancements and dedicated seating areas are planned, alongside religious music and lighting effects to enrich the cultural experience, a collaboration between multiple government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025