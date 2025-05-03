Left Menu

Japanese Delegation Visits Assam to Strengthen Ties

A high-level Japanese delegation led by House Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro is visiting Assam for three days. They aim to enhance bilateral relations, meet with the Chief Minister, and visit key projects. The visit includes cultural interactions and tours of significant facilities including IIT Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:56 IST
Japanese Delegation Visits Assam to Strengthen Ties
delegation
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile Japanese delegation, spearheaded by House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, commenced its three-day visit to Assam on Saturday.

The delegation, which numbers 45, is slated to engage in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and interact with elected officials at the state Assembly. Significant figures like Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will be present during these interactions, which will also feature a cultural segment followed by dinner.

As part of their itinerary, the group plans to tour the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad, while also assessing Japanese-funded projects in the region before their Monday departure. This visit comes after the Chief Minister's earlier visit to Japan, where he extended an invitation to Fukushiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025