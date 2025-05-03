Japanese Delegation Visits Assam to Strengthen Ties

A high-profile Japanese delegation, spearheaded by House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, commenced its three-day visit to Assam on Saturday.

The delegation, which numbers 45, is slated to engage in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and interact with elected officials at the state Assembly. Significant figures like Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will be present during these interactions, which will also feature a cultural segment followed by dinner.

As part of their itinerary, the group plans to tour the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad, while also assessing Japanese-funded projects in the region before their Monday departure. This visit comes after the Chief Minister's earlier visit to Japan, where he extended an invitation to Fukushiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)