Japanese Delegation Visits Assam to Strengthen Ties
A high-level Japanese delegation led by House Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro is visiting Assam for three days. They aim to enhance bilateral relations, meet with the Chief Minister, and visit key projects. The visit includes cultural interactions and tours of significant facilities including IIT Guwahati.
A high-profile Japanese delegation, spearheaded by House of Representatives Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro, commenced its three-day visit to Assam on Saturday.
The delegation, which numbers 45, is slated to engage in discussions with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and interact with elected officials at the state Assembly. Significant figures like Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will be present during these interactions, which will also feature a cultural segment followed by dinner.
As part of their itinerary, the group plans to tour the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad, while also assessing Japanese-funded projects in the region before their Monday departure. This visit comes after the Chief Minister's earlier visit to Japan, where he extended an invitation to Fukushiro.
