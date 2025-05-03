Aamir Khan Shares Acting Insights at WAVES 2025

Veteran actor Aamir Khan, known for his impactful performances in Indian cinema, shared valuable insights on 'The Art of Acting' at the Creatosphere stage during WAVES 2025. His guidance, grounded in years of experience, offered a peek into his untrained yet effective approach to acting and filmmaking.

Speaking on the future of cinema, Khan highlighted the potential of AI technology, revealing it can now insert actors into scenes without them physically being present during shooting. He stressed the actor's primary role as immersing into a character's psyche, a process he meticulously follows through script analysis and constant discussions.

Aamir Khan, recognized for his hard-working nature, revealed his unique methods such as handwriting dialogues and extensive script repetition, which he said helps the material become an intrinsic part of him. Emphasizing the need for authenticity, he advised budding actors to believe in the script, ensuring the audience is fully convinced by the story portrayed on screen.

