Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal: Impacts on Crops and IPL Matches

A severe hailstorm swept through the upper regions of Shimla district on Saturday, causing significant damage to crops including apples, cherries, and vegetables like peas and cauliflower. The affected areas included Kotgarh, Fagu, Theog, and Kufri.

Despite preparations such as anti-hail nets, the storm's intensity was overwhelming, leaving local orchardists like Joginder Singh anxious due to further forecasts of unfavorable weather. The meteorological office had already issued an 'orange' warning for isolated hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh.

The severe weather not only threatens agriculture but also casts doubt on upcoming IPL matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. HPCA officials have taken measures, including performing a prayer at the local temple and installing a sub-air system to quickly dry the pitch after rain, ensuring minimal disruptions.

