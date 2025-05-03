Left Menu

Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal: Impacts on Crops and IPL Matches

A severe hailstorm in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, damaged crops and raised concerns for upcoming IPL matches due to weather disruptions. Local orchardists expressed worry over further forecasts, while HPCA officials hoped their newly installed sub-air system would minimize interruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla/Dharamshala | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:37 IST
Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal: Impacts on Crops and IPL Matches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe hailstorm swept through the upper regions of Shimla district on Saturday, causing significant damage to crops including apples, cherries, and vegetables like peas and cauliflower. The affected areas included Kotgarh, Fagu, Theog, and Kufri.

Despite preparations such as anti-hail nets, the storm's intensity was overwhelming, leaving local orchardists like Joginder Singh anxious due to further forecasts of unfavorable weather. The meteorological office had already issued an 'orange' warning for isolated hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh.

The severe weather not only threatens agriculture but also casts doubt on upcoming IPL matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. HPCA officials have taken measures, including performing a prayer at the local temple and installing a sub-air system to quickly dry the pitch after rain, ensuring minimal disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025